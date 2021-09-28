Uefa drops case against European Super League rebels

This combination of file pictures created on April 20, 2021 shows the owners or chairmen of the twelve major European Football clubs that announced on April 19, 2021 the launch of a breakaway European Super League in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run, (from top left to bottom right) Real Madrid's Florentino Perez, FC Barcelona's Joan Laporta, Atletico Madrid's Enrique Cerezo, Juventus's Andrea Agnelli, Inter Milan's Steven Zhang, AC Milan's Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal's Stan Kroenke, Manchester United's Joel Glazer, Liverpool's John W Henry, Tottenham Hotspur's chairman Daniel Levy, Chelsea's Roman Abramovich, and Manchester City's Ferran Soriano.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Experts say that the notion of a Super League is by no means dead in the water and Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently warned that the Super League was "still alive".  
  • He said that the Super League would mean "financial sustainability for the clubs and make for a more attractive competition".

Lausanne

