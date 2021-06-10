Thinking of making kits with political messages? Not at the Euros

Ukraine's midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their friendly match against Northern Ireland in Dnipro on June 3, 2021, in preparation for the Uefa European Championship.

Photo credit: Sergei Supinsky | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • That chant was used by protesters who ousted a Kremlin-backed leader during the Maidan demonstrations seven years ago.
  • The revolt was condemned by Moscow and sparked a crisis in ties between the two countries.
  • Russia annexed Crimea and supported Russian-speaking insurgents in Ukraine's east. The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Underdogs dare Gor, Leopards in FKF Cup semis

  2. Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

  3. AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

  4. Suns rout Nuggets as Sixers roll over Hawks

  5. 'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.