Uefa announces new Champions League format

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against FC Bayern Munich in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • At the end of this phase, the top eight sides will go through to the last 16, with the bottom 12 eliminated.
  • Meanwhile, the sides finishing between ninth and 24th position will play two-legged play-offs, with those between ninth and 16th drawn against a side finishing from 17th to 24th.
  • The winners of those ties will complete the last-16 line-up, with the losers dropping into the Europa League.

Montreux, Switzerland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Why young, promising players don’t thrive at Gor Mahia

  2. PRIME Ford’s big support team impressed in ‘77 Safari

  3. Elias Makori: Enschede coup by ‘Magical Kenya’ excellent way to market country

  4. Abdul Sidi: Equator Rally defies odds to preview Safari’s return to WRFC

  5. Shock as South Sudanese minister removes wife from football league match

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.