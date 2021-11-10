Two rookies in final Harambee Stars squad for Uganda World Cup qualifier

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2021 on the eve of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Stars jetted out to Entebbe, Uganda on Wednesday morning and will have a feel of the pitch at St Mary's Kitende later in the day.

Kenya coach Engin Firat has named Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy “Babu” Ouma and Armenia-based Alwyn Tera in the final squad for Thursday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Uganda Cranes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.