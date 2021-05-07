Two Kenyan referees get nod to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

Assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot in action during a past match. Cheruiyot and Mary Njorge will officiate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Twenty-five centre referees, 50 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and four support referees will be in Tokyo for the Summer Games
  • Tokyo’s assignment adds to what has been a busy calendar for both Cheruiyot and Njoroge.
  • No Kenyan team football team has ever qualified for the Olympics.

Kenyan assistant referees Gilbert Cheruiyot and Mary Njoroge have been selected to officiate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men and women’s football tournaments.

