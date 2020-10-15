Twitter finally bows to pressure, verifies Michael Olunga's account

After days of sustained pressure for Kenyans on Twitter and Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol, Michael Olunga's account has finally been verified by Twitter.

Currently on top of the scoring charts in Japan’s top-tier league with 21 goals, nine ahead of his closest challengers, the Kenyan international sought verification from Twitter in August.

Great news. Michael Olunga’s official Twitter @OgadaOlunga has been verified 👏 — Cokorda Krishna Sadhana (@BlackHoleRev7) October 15, 2020

After a campaign by his fans through #VerifyOlunga that trended for the better part of this week, the 26-year-old’s Twitter account is now considered authentic, trusted and the source of truth for his name.

This is a milestone for the J1 League Player of the Month of August to achieve.

“It demonstrates authority online and improves your chances of earning followers,” says sproutsocial.com on the importance of being verified.

“It is always the same color and placed in the same location, regardless of profile or theme color customizations. Verified badges must be applied by Twitter, and accounts that use a badge as a part of profile photos, background photos, or in any other way that implies verified status, are subject to permanent account suspension.”

For Kenyan fans, Olunga receiving such recognition was such a big deal. He has not only marketed Kenya in Japan, but also advertised Japan’s Professional Football League here.

#KOT is no joke engineer olunga finally got the blue badge. pic.twitter.com/P3Izs5mFEU — BAYA (@Bayathoya5) October 15, 2020

Typically, Twitter says, a verified account includes accounts maintained by users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas.

Olunga becomes the second Kenyan international to have his account verified, after that of Harambee stars captain Victor Wanyama.

Wadau wa #KOT asantenti sana kwa #VerifyOlunga. Naona twitter wamecheza kama hao wakanijenga hio blue badge.@REYSOL_Official shukran kwa kuskuma pande yenyu pia. 🙏🏾#KOT#VerifyOlunga pic.twitter.com/I9MLlBGoQN — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) October 15, 2020

What the blue badge means is Olunga, who boasts of a following of 60,139 on Twitter, 544,000 on Facebook and 96,800 on Instagram, is now a brand.

Kashiwa are currently occupying the eighth spot in the 18-team J1 League with 37 points from 22 matches.

Olunga has scored 21 of the 43 goals the club has in the league this season. He had netted 27 goals for Coach Nelsinho’s side in the second-tier as they gained promotion after emerging champions in 2019.