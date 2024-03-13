Twaha Mbarak vows to hold FKF accountable at AGM

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak says the current regime led by president Nick Mwendwa should be tasked to account to explain its financial dealings at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

FKF is set to hold its AGM in Nairobi on March 16.

Agenda

The meeting’s agenda has detailed among other, the federation's book of accounts and roadmap towards elections tentatively slated for October 2024.

Twaha who currently serves as vice-chairman of FKF Premier League side Bandari FC also appealed to the delegates gracing the AGM to vote with their minds and not their stomach.

“Some people are suggesting I will not attend the AGM. That’s propaganda,” explained Twaha, who previously served as Kenya Football Federation (KFF) vice president.

Millions of shillings

“I do not need permission from FKF to attend the AGM. I'm a club official, representing Bandari FC. We will not go there to rubber stamp issues. Nick Mwendwa and his cronies have to explain how they have used millions of shillings they have held in trust on behalf of the public.”

The 94 delegates at the AGM will comprise representatives from men and women football clubs and officials from the 47 branches representing the country's 47 counties.

Mbarak sentiments come amid a move by FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno to bar Hussein Mohammed from attending the AGM, because “he is not a member”.

Represent Murang'a Seal

Mr Mohammed who is to represent FKF Premier League side Murang’a Seal at the AGM, is thought to be interested in contesting for the football body’s presidency even though he is yet to declare his interest.