Tusker win FKF Super Cup after dramatic shoot-out

FKF Super Cup

Tusker players celebrate with the FKF Super Cup after edging Gor Mahia 8-7 on post-match penalties at Thika Sub County Stadium on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in regulation time before the brewers claimed victory in a dramatic shoot-out through Kalos Kirenge
  • Samuel Onyango opened the scoring for Gor Mahia with a penalty in the 54th minute before Ibrahim Joshua equalised for Tusker in similar fashion two minutes later
  • This was the second trophy for Tusker within a month after winning their 12th league title on August 22

Tusker Wednesday edged Gor Mahia 8-7 on post-match penalties to win the Football Kenya Federation Super Cup. 

