Tusker win FKF Super Cup after dramatic shoot-out

Tusker Wednesday edged Gor Mahia 8-7 on post-match penalties to win the Football Kenya Federation Super Cup.

Both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in regulation time before the brewers claimed victory in a dramatic shoot-out through Kalos Kirenge.

Samuel Onyango opened the scoring for Gor Mahia with a penalty in the 54th minute before Ibrahim Joshua equalised for Tusker in similar fashion two minutes later.

Gor finished with 10 men after Harun Shakava was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Tusker defender Kevin Monyi in the 72nd minute.

Tusker FC midfielder Rodgers Ouma (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango during their Football Kenya Federation Super Cup match at Thika Stadium on September 22, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In the lottery, Sydney Ochieng, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Frank Odhiambo, Sando Sando Yangayayah, Philemon Otieno, Benson Omala and Gad Mathews converted for K'Ogalo while Alpha Onyango, Fred Nkata and Earnest Wendo missed.

Tusker's Monyi and Humphrey Mieno blasted their penalties as Daniel Sakari, Boniface Muchiri, Joshua Ibrahim, Clyde Senaji, Christopher Orchum, Brian Bwire, Jimmy Mbugua and Kalos Kirenge all scored.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said he has a lot of faith in the current squad and backed them to not only retain the title but also upset Egyptian giants Zamalek in the Caf Champions League. The brewers have signed 12 players to strengthen their squad and released 11 others.

Tusker's Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates his goal against Gor Mahia with Erick Zakayo during their FKF Super Cup match at the Thika Sub County Stadium on September 22, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"I decided to give my new players a chance in this game to assess them ahead of our opening league fixture against AFC Leopards. We have a good squad depth and I'm impressed with the way they played. However, there are still some areas we need to perfect on and continue gelling together," said Matano.

"They are new players and every player is still finding their momentum and rhythm. We shall get better in the league," he added.

This is the third time Tusker are winning the Super Cup after emerging champions in 2012 and 2013.

Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates with teammate Erick Zakayo after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Super Cup match against Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium on September 22, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Gor Mahia tactician Mark Harisson, who will now take charge at K'Ogalo for his first full season, praised his charges for displaying a good game.

The 60-year-old British coach, who was appointed in late July, said he expects a good season, asserting that he has good players who have what it takes to win the league.

"I anticipate a good season as this great club looks to win back the league it lost last season. Despite being 10 men in the game, you couldn't see much difference in the game. We still attacked and wasted a few opportunities," said Harisson.

"We were told a week ago the league is commencing this weekend and have only trained for 10 days before this game. I'm optimistic we shall pick up and win our matches," he added.

Tusker FC midfielder Rodgers Ouma (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango during their Football Kenya Federation Super Cup match at Thika Stadium on September 22, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The match was a curtain-raiser for the 2021/22 season which kicks off this weekend.

Gor have a tough tie against last season runners-up KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while Tusker and former giants AFC Leopards lock horns at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

This was the second trophy for Tusker within a month after winning their 12th league title on August 22.

Both sides used the game to test their new players.

Gor fielded Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Lwasa and Congolese import Sando Sando Yangayayah. Other new faces in K'Ogalo's bench were Boniface Omondi and Malian custodian Adama Keita.