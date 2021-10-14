Tusker v Zamalek: Joshua seeks to lead Brewers to promised land

Ibrahim Joshua

Tusker's Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates his goal against Gor Mahia with Erick Zakayo during their FKF Super Cup match at the Thika Sub County Stadium on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 12-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions clash with Zamalek, four-time Egyptian league champions, from 4pm at the Nyayo National Stadium.
  • The match will be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Having scored in each game he has featured in for Tusker, Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua is confident the brewers can steal the show and beat a well-oiled Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the first round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.