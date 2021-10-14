Tusker v Zamalek: Joshua seeks to lead Brewers to promised land

Having scored in each game he has featured in for Tusker, Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua is confident the brewers can steal the show and beat a well-oiled Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the first round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The 12-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions clash with Zamalek from 4pm at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The match will be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Joshua joined the Tusker camp in August from Tanzanian Division Two side Ken Gold, settled very quickly and has netted in all the matches he has played under veteran coach Robert Matano.

He scored his maiden goal in his debut for Tusker on September 11 when the brewers drew 1-1 with Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti away in the Caf Champions League preliminary round.



Joshua was also on target in the 3-0 win over the Djiboutian side at Nyayo National Stadium on September 18.

The 23-year-old forward got a goal in 1-1 regular time score in the Super Cup clash against Gor Mahia which the brewers went on to win 8-7 on penalties on September 22 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Goal-scoring trend

However, he missed in 1-0 loss to depleted AFC Leopards side in the FKF-PL opener due to an injury. Joshua has also scored a goal each in the Tusker friendly matches against Police FC, Kibera Black Stars and Kefwa squad during the two-week international break.

“I’m ready to continue my goal-scoring trend against Zamalek, a big team which has dominated African football for a long time," he said.

“As a team we are focusing on the game and following instructions from our coach. In football everything is possible and we don’t need to fear them,” Joshua told Nation Sport.

“The goals I have always scored are because of team work and the game plan put in place by our coach. Just like in other matches, we have to work hard and beat Zamalek at home. We have to put in extra effort because they are a tough side,” added the brewers' talisman.

Zamalek, a five time Caf Champions League winners, arrived in the country on Tuesday and have been training intensively at the ABSA Grounds along Thika Super Highway.