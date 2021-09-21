Tusker tackle Gor Mahia in FKF Super Cup

Tusker's Shami Kibwana, Apollo Otieno and Boniface Muchiri

Tusker forward Shami Kibwana (centre) celebrates with teammates Apollo Otieno (left) and Boniface Muchiri after scoring against Arta Solar 7 during their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • New Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrisson will be looking to lift his first silverware since replacing Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto late July.
  • Harrisson, 60 led Gor Mahia in five matches towards the end of last season and won two, drew twice and lost once.

League Champions Tusker play Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia in the 2021-22 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Super Cup at Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday.

