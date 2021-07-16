Tusker sink Leopards to move seven points clear

Tusker forward Chrispinus Onyango (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring the second goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chris Ochieng and Chrispinus Onyango scored a goal apiece as the brewers got the better of Leopards, who have beaten them twice this season.
  • Ochieng and Onyango took full advantage of their inclusion in the starting line-up in place of Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri who are away with the national team for the Cecafa Challenge Cup to stab home the goals.

Tusker FC downed AFC Leopards 2-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Friday to move seven points clear at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

