Tusker sink Leopards to move seven points clear

Tusker FC downed AFC Leopards 2-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Friday to move seven points clear at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Chrispinus Onyango struck twice as the brewers got the better of Leopards, who have beaten them twice this season.

Tusker forward Chrispinus Onyango (right) controls the ball under pressure from AFC Leopards midfielder Eugene Mukangula during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Striker Chris Ochieng and Onyango took full advantage of their inclusion in the starting line-up in place of Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri - who are away with the national team for the Cecafa Challenge Cup - to make a big impression in the match.

The win took Tusker's points tally to 54, seven above KCB who square it out with Wazito at the same venue on Saturday though the bankers have played two matches less.

The loss is a big blow to Leopards' charge towards a 14th title this season, as they remained a distant third on 43 points with a match in hand.

"It has not been easy considering the many key players that we were missing today. I am happy we contained them and got three important points though there are mistakes which we should not be committing and I will talk with the players on that," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Leopards' coach Patrick Aussems said: "We had a good performance because we were missing 12 players. I think they lacked efficiency because we missed one or two good opportunities but to be hosest with you, I think people when people are watching TV, they are proud of how AFC Leopards are playing. But we will keep working on the efficiency."

Leopards got off the blocks fast, Eugene Mukangula finding Harrison Mwendwa who fired wide, following pressure from Tusker's backline.

Tusker left back Sammy Meja (right) attempts to cross the ball under pressure from AFC Leopards midfielder Harrison Mwendwa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | nation Media Group

Yet it is the brewers who drew the first blood on 16 minutes through Onyango who took his time to control Rogers Aloro's free-kick delivery before slotting home from close range.

Apart from cementing their lead of the 17-team league, the strike set Tusker on the path to avenging their 2-1 loss to Leopards in the first leg encounter.

Leopards striker Elvis Rupia then dribbled well on the right, finding Bienvenue Shaka inside the box but the latter fumbled with the ball and forced a fruitless corner-kick.

Tusker were then forced to make a change at the half hour mark after George Ogutu was stretchered off, Jackson Macharia taking his place.

Marita would have doubled Tusker's lead on 38 minutes but his shot after being teed up by Macharia hit the right upright and Leopards players rushed to clear the danger.

Tusker midfielder (down) attempts to win the ball from AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Looking to turn the table in his side's favour in the second half, Leopards' coach Patrick Aussems introduced Hansel Ochieng for Mwendwa.

And while 'Ingwe' started the second half strongly, Onyango shuttered their hopes for a comeback with a second for the brewers on 51 minutes.

Leopards' goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade had punched the ball into Onyango's path from Ochieng's close range strike.

Leopards then suffered a major set back in the match on 61 minutes when Brian Wanyama, who had been impressive in midfield, limped off, Caleb Olilo taking his place.

Tusker also introduced Eric Zakayo for Marita. The brewers were forced to make another change in the 71st minute, Faraj Odenyi coming in for injured Humphrey Mieno.

Tusker coach Robert Matano holds the ball during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group