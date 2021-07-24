Tusker sign Gor Mahia star

Gor Mahia's Charles Momanyi (left) and Bandari's Felly Mulumba vie for an aerial ball during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Momanyi has penned a two-year contract with the 11-time champions and will join them when the transfer window opens on August 9
  • Tusker Chairman David Aduda confirmed the development to Nation Sport saying the team is rebuilding its squad in readiness for the Caf Champions League
  • Tusker are rumoured to be eyeing AFC Leopards striker Elvis 'Machapo' Rupia, utility Cylde Senaji and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi

Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Tusker have completed the signing of Gor Mahia central  defender Charles Momanyi.

