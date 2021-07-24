Tusker sign Gor Mahia star

Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Tusker have completed the signing of Gor Mahia central defender Charles Momanyi.

Momanyi has penned a two-year contract with the 11-time champions and will join them when the transfer window opens on August 9.

Tusker Chairman Dan Aduda confirmed the development to Nation Sport saying the team is rebuilding its squad in readiness for the Caf Champions League.

Tusker were handed the slot by virtue of leading the league standings on June 30 as per the Caf deadline for submissions of names of teams participating in continental competitions for 2021/22 season.

"He is a good player and a good addition to our squad. He will join the team when the transfer window opens in August 9. It is a done deal," said Aduda who also revealed the club will part ways with eight players some of whom their contracts are due to expire this month.

Momanyi, who was Gor Mahia assistant captain and had extended his stay at the reigning champions in October 2020, is the second key player to leave Gor after former captain Kenneth Muguna joined Tanzanian money bags Azam last week.

He had secured his release letter from the club due to unpaid salaries prior to his move to Tusker. The experienced centre-back has been at K'Ogalo since 2017, after joining from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Tusker are rumoured to be eyeing AFC Leopards striker Elvis 'Machapo' Rupia, utility Cylde Senaji and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi who parted ways with St Georges of Ethiopia on Friday.

The brewers will represent Kenya in the Cecafa Kagame Cup slated for August 1-August 15 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Under the tutelage of experienced coach Robert 'The Lion' Matano, Tusker lead the league on 55 points from 26 matches with only six games to go.