Tusker seek to extend lead in league race

Tusker have a chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) when they host Nzoia Sugar on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

At the same time, Bandari and Vihiga United will be out to improve in their standings on the log when they face-off at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Tusker, who have lifted the league title 11 times, have been impressive this season, winning nine out of their 12 matches played so far.

They have tied in two and lost only once to top the standings on 29 points, four above second placed KCB.

In last weekend’s matches, Tusker secured a 4-1 victory over Posta Rangers and KCB lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Nzoia visit Tusker buoyed by their victory over highflying KCB, but their away record is wanting.

While the millers are unbeaten in six home matches, they have lost three of the six away games that they have played. They drew three and are ranked 12th with 14 points.

“We are very ready to face Tusker. They are a good side with a top coach (Robert Matano), but we do not fear them. We have emphasised to the players the importance of improving on our away record and so we hope for the best,” said Nzoia coach Ibrahim Shikanda.

Bandari will be seeking to make it to three successive wins against struggling Vihiga, who have vowed to give them a run for their money.

In their last league match, Bandari saw off 13-time champions AFC Leopards 2-1, a performance Dockers’ coach Casa Mbungo is keen to build on.

They are sixth on the table with 19 points, same as fifth placed Leopards, who have a superior goal difference and two matches in hand.

“We want to get another victory in our next fixture so that we can be in one of the top positions and among top contenders for the league crown,” said Mbungo after their victory over Ingwe.

Vihiga’s captain Patrick Okulo said: “We lost our last two matches which is not a good result. In our match against Bandari, we will give our best because it is a long journey and we do not want to return empty handed.”

Vihiga, who returning to the top flight league this season, are 15th with nine points only.

The match between 19-time champions Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers, which was also scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

Playing Tuesday: All matches ar 3pm