Tusker seek to extend lead in league race

Luke Namanda

Tusker forward Luke Namanda (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Henry Meja during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on February 18, 2021.Tusker won 4-1.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga, who returning to the top flight league this season, are 15th with nine points only.
  • The match between 19-time champions Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers, which was also scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

Tusker have a chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) when they host Nzoia Sugar on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

