Tusker's Christopher Oruchum ready for new suitors

Tusker centre back Christopher Oruchum, who impressed in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League, has revealed that several clubs outside the country are interested in his services

“Yes, I have received calls from interested clubs but nothing formal has been offered. I have two months remaining on my contract with Tusker.”

“I have not signed anything but I hope that before the new season kicks off we shall have sat down and had an agreement with my club,” said Oruchum.

Oruchum holds the distinction of having played the most matches in the 2021/2022 league season.

He featured in 31 of the 33 matches Tusker played in and helped the Brewers keep a clean sheet in 19 of those fixtures.

Oruchum, 25, also had three assists to his name and was indeed a vital player in champions Tusker’s campaign.

The rugged Oruchum is a sure candidate for best defender of the season and even the league’s Most Valuable Player.

He praised his team mates for turning around what started as a bad season to a prosperous one where they successfully defended their title.