‘Down but not out’: Tusker relishing mission impossible

It is a do-or-die for champions Tusker on Friday in their Caf Champions League first round, second leg match against Egyptian giants Zamalek at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

The match kicks off at 8pm, Kenyan time, with Tusker looking to overhaul a 1-0 goal deficit from their defeat in Nairobi last Saturday.

Winner of the round will advance to the group stage while losers drop to the play-off stage in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restriction measures put in place by the Egyptian government, the match will be played behind closed doors at the 86,000-capacity stadium.

Zamalek will be the overwhelming favourites to advance but underdogs Tusker are eager for the scrap and to win.

“We gave them a lot of respect and also fear in the first leg. We now have the winning mood, the winning spirit. We can be down but we are not out. We want to win, score goals and we are capable. We do not fear them,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano, 57, in Alexandria.

“They beat us at home and we want to beat them at their home. There is no big or small team in football,” Matano revealed Tusker’s mentality.

They can look to history for inspiration.

Then known as Breweries, they reached the final of the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup (now the Confederation Cup) losing 5-2 on aggregate to DR Congo's DC Motema Pembe.

More recently, Tusker’s last appearance in the Champions League was in 2017, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Mauritius’ AS Port-Louis in the preliminary round.

The previous meeting between Tusker and Zamalek in this competition was in 2005. The 13-time Egyptian champions won 3-1 in Cairo after losing 1-0 in Nairobi to the 12-time Kenyan champions.

Can the Kenyan side turn the tables?

“Playing away from home we need to have that desire. We know we are a goal down and need to go out there and show character. We just need to show up and do our best and we are looking forward to the challenge,” offered the Brewers captain Eugene Asike.

Tusker arrived in Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon and will have had three days to familiarise themselves with local conditions.

They held their first training session that night under floodlights and have expressed comfort with the weather conditions that are cool and the fact that they will be playing at night.

Tusker will look to Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua for goals.

Joshua has scored three goals in four appearances for Tusker since joining them from Tanzania’s Ken Gold FC.

Joshua will particularly be eager to get back at the Zamalek backline that comfortably held him off all afternoon in Nairobi.