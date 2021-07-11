Tusker rally to hold KCB in four-goal thriller

Leaders Tusker on Sunday rallied from behind to force a 2-2 draw with KCB in a top-of-the-table Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Thika Stadium.

Substitutes Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia struck in the second half to cancel out Derrick Otanga's first half double. The draw sees Tusker take their points tally at the top to 51, four ahead of second-placed KCB.

"We have lost two points, but we thank God for the one. We did not defended like it was expected and the goalkeeper should have also done better( in the first goal), but that is the nature of football. We will go back and sharpen them more. The fight is still on because we have nine more matches," said KCB's assistant coach Geoffrey Oduor.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano said: "We gave them two easy goals because we were punished on our own mistakes. Otherwise, the boys played well. I told them to fight until the last minute. That is the character of a champion."

Robert Mboya started in between the sticks for the injured Michael Wanjala, who was on Friday named Tusker's Player for the month of June.

Boniface Muchiri, who has been outstanding for the brewers this season, raced well into the KCBarea on eight minutes, but he was dispossessed as he attempted to round his marker.

Otanga put KCB ahead in the 17th minute with a brilliant finish after Michael Oduor found him with cross from the left.

Otanga doubled KCB's lead four minutes later thanks to Mboya's howler. The shot-stopper delayed to release the ball and Otanga dispossesed him to slot home easily. The strike was his ninth of the season.

With Tusker looking to cut the bankers' lead, Rodgers Aloro sent two successive deliveries into their opponent's box, but they were dealt with. In the 36th mimute, David Simiyu almost placed the match beyond the visitors' reach with a clever drive that went narrowly wide.

KCB goalkeeper Joseph Okoth saved Henry Meja's effort at the other end.

Tusker coach Robert Matano then introduced Mieno for Faraj Odenyi and on the stroke of half time, they survived when Reagan Otieno's one touch finish from inside the box went wide.

Tusker returned guns blazing in the second half, but KCB's steel defence kept them at bay.

KCB defender Nashon Alembi rose high on 51 minutes to clear the ball in his area before Muchiri could head home.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno moved to tighten things on his side, bringing in David Ambulu and Samuel Mwangi for Reagan Otieno and Simiyu respectively at the hour mark.

On the other hand, Matano threw in Macharia, Christopher Ochieng and Eric Zakayo for Brian Marita, Meja and Kevin Okoth respectively.

Tusker's hardwork paid off on 75 minutes when Mieno tapped into the empty net after goalkeeper Okoth dropped the ball from Macharia's cross.

Substitute Victor Omondi had a chance to stretch KCB's lead three minutes later, but he rushed and planted his left-footed shot over the crossbar.