Tusker rally to hold KCB in four-goal thriller

Kepha Okoth

Tusker midfielder Kepha Okoth (left) vies for the ball with KCB's Brian Ndenga during their FKFPL match at Thika Sub County Stadium on July 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Substitute Victor Omondi had a chance to stretch KCB's lead three minutes later, but he rushed and planted his left-footed shot over the crossbar.
  • His miss proved costly as an Uunmarked Macharia salvaged a point for Tusker in the 83rd minute with a brilliant strike after Mieno found him inside the box with a long range pass from the right.

Leaders Tusker on Sunday rallied from behind to force a 2-2 draw with KCB in a top-of-the-table Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Thika Stadium.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.