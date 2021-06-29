Tusker or KCB: Who will clinch Caf Champions League slot?

The country will finally find out the team that will represent it at next season's Caf Champions League at the end of Wednesday's eight Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixtures.

The batte is between leaders Tusker and second-placed KCB, who face Ulinzi Stars and Nzoia Sugar at Nakuru ASK Showgrounds and Ruaraka respectively.

Football Kenya Federation Secretary General Barry Otieno said they will submit the name of Kenya’s representative at next season’s Caf Champions League Wednesday, since they have not received any communication from Caf, which pushed the deadline from June 30 to July 31.

Tusker, who top the standings on 44 points, need a win to clinch the ticket, though a draw or even a loss will see them through, provided KCB don't win against Nzoia Sugar.

The brewers will need to be wary of an Ulinzi side that has conceded the fewest number of goals in the league (11), and are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning three and drawing two.

“We have prepared well because this is a must win game for us. Ulinzi Stars is a tough team but we know what is at stake," said Tusker striker Luke Namanda.

The 11-time league champions last featured in the Caf Champions League in 2017, falling 3-2 to Mauritania’s AS Port-Louis at the preliminary stage.

On the other hand, KCB are seeking their maiden appearance in the prestigious continental club showpiece. Their opponents - Nzoia have been poor in this second leg, having not won in their last seven matches.

Third-placed Leopards will be seeking to continue their charge towards a 14th title against a wounded Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium.

Ingwe revived their title hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wazito at Utalii last Saturday. With Sharks having lost their last five matches, they will fight tooth and nail to bring to an end that skid, which has seen them slip from the top five to seventh on 31 points.

Gor who suffered a shocki 2-1 defeat to Western Stima, will take on Bandari at Utalii grounds. While it was the first defeat for Gor in their last nine league matches, Bandari’s 4-1 win over Sharks was their first victory in seven straight matches.

Gor coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who was Tuesday crowned the FKF-PL Coach of the Month of May said:, "We can still be champions if we think step by step and focus more on our style of play than just results.”

Wednesday's fixtures