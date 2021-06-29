Tusker or KCB: Who will clinch Caf Champions League slot?

Derrick Otanga.

KCB forward Derrick Otanga (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their FKF Premier League match against Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation Secretary General Barry Otieno said they will submit the name of Kenya’s representative at next season’s Caf Champions League Wednesday, since they have not received any communication from Caf, which pushed the deadline from June 30 to July 31. 
  • Tusker, who top the standings on 44 points, need a win to clinch the ticket, though a draw or even a loss will see them through, provided KCB don't win against Nzoia Sugar.

The country will finally find out the team that will represent it at next season's Caf Champions League at the end of Wednesday's eight Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixtures.

