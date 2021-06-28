Tusker or KCB: Who will clinch Caf Champions League slot?

It is now certain that Kenya will have a new representative in the Caf Champions League next season replacing local champions Gor Mahia who have participated in the event for the last four years.

The slot could either go to11 time champions and league leaders Tusker or second placed KCB, depending on the outcome of Wednesday league matches.

Tusker, who lead the log on 44 points from 21 matches, have a tough contest in Nakuru against on form Ulinzi Stars, who are unbeaten in their last five matches.

The soldiers last lost a league match on March 5 when they went down 1-0 against the brewers at Ruaraka grounds. They have not lost any game since the league resumed on May 14 after two months break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

KCB, under the tutelage of veteran coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, have 43 points and also have a tricky fixture against struggling Nzoia Sugar at Utalii grounds.

Otieno will be praying for Tusker to draw or lose against Ulinzi Stars so that his team can finish top and earn the slot to represent Kenya in next season's continental club competition, should they win their match.

Gor Mahia's 2-1 loss to Western Stima in Thika locked them out of Caf Champions League as the top team by June 30 will earn the slot.

Fourth-placed K’Ogalo have managed 38 points from 21 matches, while third placed AFC Leopards, who won 2-1 against moneybags Wazito, are also not in contention as their maximum tally can only hit 43 points even if they beat Kariobangi Sharks in Thika on Wednesday.

However, either K’Ogalo or Ingwe could earn a chance in the less prestigious Caf Confederation Cup. The two eternal rivals will clash in the finals of the Betway Cup at Ruaraka grounds on June 4 with winner playing in th Confederation Cup.

Tusker forward Luke Namanda told Nation Sport that the game against Ulinzi Stars will be toug as they seek to eturn to the continental scene for the first time since 2016.

“We have prepared well because this is a must win game for us. Ulinzi Stars is a tough team but the only difference is that we are chasing a Caf slot which we must win,” said Namanda.

KCB forward Derick Otanga, who leads the club's scoring chart on eight goals, has however called on his teammates not to underestimate Nzoia Sugar, who have not won in seven matches.

The cane cutters beat the bankers 2-1 in the first leg at Sudi stadium in Bungoma on February 20.

“The pressure is on Tusker since they have their fate on their hands. Ours is to win and hope they lose or draw so that we can participate in Caf," said Otanga.

In a related development, FKF Secretary Barry Otieno has asserted that they have not received any communication from Caf on the extension of the June 30 deadline.