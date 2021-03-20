City Stars hold Tusker in four-goal thriller

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah evades a tackle from Tusker midfielder Apollo Otieno

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah evades a tackle from Tusker midfielder Apollo Otieno during their BetKing Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimani scored twice in a span of 10 minutes to hand the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time but the brewers found a way back into the game courtesy of a wonder-strike from Monyi
  • Onyango then made his inclusion count with a 73rd minute equaliser but both sides got a share of the spoils despite a late surge from Tusker
  • The result leaves Tusker top with 36 points while City Stars climb to eighth place with 20 points

Leaders Tusker rallied from two goals down to hold Nairobi City Stars to a 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Saturday. 

