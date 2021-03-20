City Stars hold Tusker in four-goal thriller

Leaders Tusker rallied from two goals down to hold Nairobi City Stars to a 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Saturday.

Second half goals from Kevin Monyi and Crispinus Onyango cancelled out Anthony Kimani's first half brace.

Kimani scored twice in a span of 10 minutes to hand the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time but the brewers found a way back into the game courtesy of a wonder-strike from Monyi in the 51st minute.

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony "Muki" Kimani celebrates after scoring against Tusker FC during their BetKing Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Onyango then made his inclusion count with a 73rd minute equaliser but both sides got a share of the spoils despite a late surge from Tusker.

Both teams observed a minute of silence in honour of the departed Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli before kick-off.

City Stars attacked first in the second minute, when Bolton Omwenga curved a free-kick from the right, Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure gathering the ball with ease.

In the sixth minute, the hosts won another free-kick at the edge of the box after Rodgers Okumu was brought down, but Omwenga blazed his strike over the bar.

City Stars' captain Kimani stepped up to the occasion when they were awarded another free-kick at the edge of the box in the eighth minute, the veteran midfielder beating Mvuyekure with a powerful shot to the top right corner.

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony Kimani celebrates his first goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker FC at Utalii grounds on March 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group





Tusker's first real chance of the match arrived in the 17th minute but Apollo Otieno blazed over the bar to the disappointment of a handful of the brewers' supporters who showed up at the stadium to watch the match.

Unmarked Kimani doubled his side's lead in the 18th minute with a rising shot to the unguarded left side of the goalpost after Sven Yidah found him with a cutback inside the box.

City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge made a brilliant save in the 31st minute to deny Tusker's top scorer Henry Meja from close range. The 19-year-old has scored eight goals thus far.

Kimani would have bagged a hat-trick in the 36th minute but his strike from inside the box flew over the bar. Tusker's Jackson Macharia missed in a similar manner four minutes later.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano sought to make amends by introducing Humphrey Mieno and Erick Zakayo for Hashim Shempala and Brian Marita respectively at restart.

Defender Kevin Monyi halved the hosts' lead in the 51st minute with an ambitious drive after noticing that goalkeeper Njunge had left his line.

The goal rejuvenated Tusker, as they looked more dangerous, Zakayo wasting a glorious chance to draw his side level in the 56th minute. Tusker forward Luke Namanda was guilty of wasting another glorious chance in the 64th minute when he failed to tap in Meja's cross.

City Stars' coach Alagic made a double change two minutes later by introducing Davis Agesa and Nicholas Kipkirui for Oliver Maloba and Okumu respectively.

Substitute Onyango drew Tusker levelled in the 73rd minute with a rebound after goalkeeper Njunge parried Meja's close range shot.