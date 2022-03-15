Tusker miss chance to close gap on Homeboyz after KCB stalemate

Robert Matano

Tusker coach Robert Matano (right) gestures on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match again Wazito at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The brewers survived at the stroke of time when Mieno blocked Reagan Otieno's goal bound shot.
  • The result means that the two sides have shared spoils in their last four matches.

Defending champions Tusker Tuesday moved to within five points of leaders Kakamega Homeboyz after a 0-0 draw with KCB in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.