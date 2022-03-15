Tusker miss chance to close gap on Homeboyz after KCB stalemate

Defending champions Tusker Tuesday moved to within five points of leaders Kakamega Homeboyz after a 0-0 draw with KCB in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Homeboyz tops with 46 points, while Tusker are second with 41 points. Homeboyz could open an eight-point gap should they beat Ulinzi Stars at Kericho Greens Stadium on Wednesday.

Tusker were a pale shadow of themselves as they struggled to create opening scoring chances. Hosts KCB squandered two glorious, set piece opportunities in the opening 25 minutes.

Not convinced with how his side were playing, Tusker's coach Robert Matano made a first-half change, the experienced Humphrey Mieno taking the place of Clyde Senaji.

The brewers got off the block first in the second-half when Apollo Otieno combined well with Shphan Siwa, but the former missed the target.

Still determined to bag maximum points from the match, coach Matano added the fresh legs of Jackson Macharia, Lawrence Luvanda and Deogratious Ojok for Siwa, Zakayo and Njuguna respectively.

Mieno, whose introduction improved Tusker's display, planted his 73rd long range effort over the bar.