Tusker make light work of Wazito to register maiden win

Tusker forward Shami Kibwana (left) celebrates his opening goal with Tusker forward Boniface Muchiri during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Ruaraka Grounds on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shami Kibwana opened the scoring six minutes to the break after striking the ball neatly on the half-volley.
  • Substitute Deogratius Ojok sealed the win for Tusker with a curled beauty deep into injury time.

Defending champions Tusker finally found the remedy to their poor start to season after defeating Wazito 2-0 in the battle of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's sick men at the Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

