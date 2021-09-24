Tusker look to stamp authority against timid Leopards

Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates with teammate Erick Zakayo

Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates with teammate Erick Zakayo after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Super Cup match against Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium on September 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia host KCB at the same venue from 1pm on Saturday with K’Ogalo looking to make amends for their eighth-place finish last season
  • Last season, Leopards beat Tusker 2-1 in the first leg in November 2020 but the brewers won the return leg 2-0 in February this year
  • In the absence of Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma will be in charge of the team devoid of former stars

Champions Tusker launch their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title defence against AFC Leopards as the 2021/22 season kicks off this weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.