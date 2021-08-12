Tusker, KCB walk tightrope as FKF-PL nears climax

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia celebrates

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on August 7, 2021.  

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • The brewers beat Homeboyz 1-0 on January 10 courtesy of Henry Meja’s second half strike at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega
  • Tusker coach Robert Matano said his focus is on winning the remaining games to end their four-year title drought
  • KCB, who have to beat bottom-placed Vihiga United at Mumias Complex on Friday, will then take on AFC Leopards and league returnees Nairobi City Stars in their last two matches

Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race enters a crucial stage on Friday with Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United out to spoil the party for the two top contenders Tusker and KCB in Nairobi and Mumias respectively.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.