Tusker, KCB stumble in title race

Nairobi City Stars striker Ezekiel Odera (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tusker

Nairobi City Stars striker Ezekiel Odera (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tusker during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on July 30, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Victor Otieno  &  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Tusker lost by a solitary goal to Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi, with striker Ezekiel Odera being the hero for the visitors
  • At Thika Stadium in Kiambu, Jackson Dwang’ first half brace helped stubborn Posta Rangers beat KCB 2-0
  • Tusker came close to finding the equaliser on 70 minutes, Chris Ochieng' rattling the crossbar from close range after being set up by Odenyi



Leaders Tusker and KCB Friday suffered setbacks in their charge for this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title after losing their respective matches.

