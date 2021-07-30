Tusker, KCB stumble in title race

Leaders Tusker and KCB Friday suffered setbacks in their charge for this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title after losing their respective matches.

Tusker lost by a solitary goal to Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi, with striker Ezekiel Odera being the hero for the visitors.

At Thika Stadium in Kiambu, Jackson Dwang’ first half brace helped stubborn Posta Rangers beat KCB 2-0.

The loss by the two title hopefuls saw no change at the top of the table, Tusker retaining the lead with 55 points from 27 matches.

KCB, who are hoping to bag their maiden title this season, remain second on 54 points from as many matches.

"I am very happy for this victory. It means so much to us because we have been looking for it,” said City Stars coach John Amboko who tasted his first victory with the club since replacing Bosnian Sanjin Alagic on July 18.

Following the slim victory, the FKF-PL returnees moved to fifth on 41 points.

"City Stars were strong while we (Tusker) have not played well. We did not create many chances so we will continue to work hard,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Posta Rangers midfielder Jackson Dwang (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against KCB during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

After City Stars wasted several open scoring chances in the first half, Odera made amends in the 53rd minute thanks to a communication breakdown between Tusker's goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure and his defenders.

Odera latched onto Timothy Ouma's pass and beat Mvuyekure to slot home into the empty net.

Matano then made five changes - Kevin Okoth, Eric Zakayo, Hillary Wandera, Luke Namanda and Faraj Odenyi replacing Jackson Macharia, Chrispinus Onyango, Sammy Meja, Brian Marita and Apollo Otieno respectively.

Tusker came close to finding the equaliser on 70 minutes, Chris Ochieng' rattling the crossbar from close range after being set up by Odenyi.