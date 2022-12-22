Tusker hit KCB to extend unbeaten start, Nzoia stay second

Leaders Tusker on Thursday kept their perfect start to the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) campaign with a 2-1 romp over KCB at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Annex.

Nzoia Sugar defeated Mathare United by the same margin at Utalii Sports Grounds in the other match of the day, before the competition took a short break for Christmas and New Year festivities.

It was the first time since 2019 that the fixture between Tusker and KCB got a winner. All the two teams’ last five meetings heading into this match ended in a stalemate.

The defending champions top with 15 points, two more than second-placed Nzoia.

“The match was tough as we expected and we had prepared for exactly that,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano, who has guided the Brewers to five straight wins.

“We have maintained this perfect start because we are working as a family. Also, everybody is very much focused and the players also understand my philosophy.”

In what is now becoming a trend, KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno again did not show up for the post-match interview.

His assistant, Godfrey Oduor said: “I congratulate Tusker for the win but I think we lost many chances that would have seen us emerge the better side. We need to work on our attacking because this is an area that at the moment we are struggling in. We have been winning one match and losing in the other so we need to be clinical in-front of goal."

KCB are now placed fifth with nine points.While Tusker threatened early with two off target attempts, they had to wait until in 34th minute for the breakthrough.

Shaphan Siwa scored from John Njuguna’s perfect corner-kick delivery to the delight of the Brewers’ supporters who were getting frustrated by the bankers’ steel defence.

The bankers survived two minutes later when a shot from Tusker captain Humphrey Mieno from Boniface Onyango’s pass was only good for the side-netting.

And just when the visitors thought they would go for the break ahead, Nicholas Kipkirui drew KCB leveled with a cool strike after latching on a back pass from Siwa.

The second-half started strongly with Isaac Kipyegon heading wide the other end before Kipkirui forced Tusker’s goalkeeper Patrick Matasi into a brilliant save.But the former Zoo Kericho man should have done better by not shooting straight at Matasi.

Kipyegon again came close to finding the back of the net in the 62nd minute from Erick Zakayo’s corner-kick delivery.KCB had earlier made two changes, Michael Oduor and Derrick Otieno coming in for John Mwangi and Henry Onyango respectively.

A defensive lapse by KCB on 67 minutes saw Deogratious Ojok double Tusker’s advantage with a close range finish.

Kipyegon had floated in a free-kick inside the bankers’ area which goalkeeper Andika parried in Mieno’s direction, the midfielder heading the ball to Ojok who made no mistake in taking his tally thus far to four goals.

KCB put up a spirited fight in the dying minutes but they were not lucky in their attempts to snatch an equaliser.

At Utalii Sports Ground, Douglas Kibet struck a late consolation for Mathare United in added time but it was not enough to overturn Nzoia’s lead thanks to Brian Munyendo and John Mwangi’s goals.

Thursday’s results

KCB1 Tusker 2