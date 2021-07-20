Tusker held by Mathare, miss chance to go nine points clear

Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure makes a save during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on July 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

  • Tusker move to 55 points, seven ahead of second-placed KCB, who face Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday at Thika Stadium in Kiambu. The bankers have two matches in hand.

Leaders Tusker on Tuesday squandered the chance to go nine points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after battling to a barren draw with bottom-placed Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

