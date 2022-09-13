Tusker head to Kericho for pre-season camp

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker Monday left Nairobi for a one week pre-season training camp in Kericho County.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said they have embarked on the high altitude training in the tea growing county as part of working on their full fitness ahead of the new campaign which is tentatively set to kick off on September 24.

"This is part of our preparations for the new season and to ensure our players are fully fit. We have new players in the squad and these training sessions help them familiarise with the others and adapt to our system of play," said Matano.

Matano said his focus is winning the title for a third straight season.

The reigning champions over the week unveiled seven new players they have acquired in the transfer window. The seven included 18-year-old Collins 'Kante' Otieno, who was promoted from the youth team.

Others unveiled were the trio of Boniface Onyango, Tom Teka and Eric Mata, who joined the club from Kariobangi Sharks. Brian Opondo, Erick Otieno and David Odoyo were acquired from Bidco United, Wazito and Green Commandos respectively.

On Saturday, the 13 time champions will cross over to the neighbouring Kisii County which to play against Gusii United.

The Kisii-based side will be featuring in the FKF Division One after being relegated from the National Super League last season.