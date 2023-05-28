Tusker, Gor share spoils in top-of-the-table clash

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title will likely go down to the wire after Tusker and Gor Mahia Sunday battled to a barren draw at Nyayo National Stadium.

The high octane match was attended by opposition chief Raila Odinga and ICT CS Eliud Owalo. The draw means that with only three matches to go, Tusker lead the log on 65 points, while K'Ogalo have 64 points.

Tusker face relegation battling Wazito, Posta Rangers and already relegated Vihiga Bullets in their last game. On the other hand, Gor face Ulinzi Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars.

Tusker were the better side in the early stages of the game and left back Levin Odhiambo would occasionally cross for Eric Otieno, but most of balls ended up being grabbed by custodian Gad Mathews.

K'Ogalo almost broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Uganda midfielder Peter Lwasa raced on the right wing after receiving a short pass from Ernest Wendo, but his cross was headed inches wide by Sydney Ochieng'.

Gor striker Benson Omala was at the half hour mark flagged offside while in pole position to score after a long ball from Dennis Njire.

Shaphan Siwa with only Gor keeper Gad to beat, missed inches wide. Gor replied immediately after Omondi dispossessed Levin and looped the ball for Omala, but Tusker goalie Brian Bwire jumped high to grab it.

K'Ogalo were the better side in second half and camped at their opponents half though Omala and Omondl missed chances.

In the 55th minute, Omondi and Omalla combined well and almost put the ball on the net, but Tusker defender Kevin Monyi cleared the ball in a pool of crowded players.

Gor made the first substitution in the 65th minute as Austin Odhiambo paved way for youngster Alpha Onyango.

Tusker scored in the 69th minute via Shaphan, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

In the 72nd minute, Matano brought in John Njuguna, Deogratious Ojoi and Lawrence Luvanda for Eric Mmata, Eric Otieno and Mike Oduor.

Gor nearly snatched all points at the death after Omondi got a long ball and with all Tusker defenders behind him, he opted to shoot at Bwire instead of picking Ochieng' who had opened up and was in a pole position to score.