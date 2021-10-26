Tusker, Gor Mahia resume league hunt

After their Caf club football exploits, local champions Tusker and Gor Mahia resume their Football Kenya Federation Premier League schedules on Wednesday when they play newbies FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.

Kariobangi Sharks will host Gor in the first game of the day at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani from 1pm, while FC Talanta who won their first game of the season by beating Vihiga Bullets by a solitary goal on Saturday, will be at Ruaraka Grounds to face Tusker.

Tusker were knocked out of the Caf Champions League after a 5-0 aggregate loss to Egyptian champions Zamalek and have now been relegated to the less prestigious Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor however advanced to the final preliminary round of the Confederation Cup after they were handed a walkover after their opponents Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan withdrew from the competition. K’Ogalo had won the first leg 3-1 played at the New Suez Canal on October 15.

Tusker will be out to get their first win of the season after a shock 1-0 loss to a depleted AFC Leopards in their season opener on September 5.

K'Ogalo will be looking to make it three wins out of three after a 2-1 win against KCB in their first game of the season and a 1-0 triumph in the Mashemeji Derby against arch-rivals AFC Leopards last Wednesday.

Gor Mahia's British coach Mark Harrison said he expects a tough game against Sharks, but was quick to add that he is looking for nothing short of a win after one week rest.

Harrison, who has revealed he is eying both the league and Caf titles this season, said his charges cannot afford to slumber early in the season. Last season, K’Ogalo beat Sharks 2-0 in the first leg, but lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

“The team has had no matches for the past one week and had a good rest. We have started positively in the league and it would be good if the momentum continues. It is good if we win our matches early in the season," said Harrison.

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta acknowledged that he goes into their first ever meeting with Tusker as underdogs, but will not go down without a fight.

“The win against the Bullets motivated us. I have told my players to go fight and get positive results. It will be a tough match for both sides but since we are in the same league we can also get a win,” said Kenyatta.

