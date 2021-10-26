Tusker, Gor Mahia resume league hunt

Zamalek

Zamalek's Egyptian international Hamza Mathlouthi vies for the ball with Tusker's Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua during their Caf Champions League first round, second leg match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta acknowledged that he goes into their first ever meeting with Tusker as underdogs, but will not go down without a fight.
  • “The win against the Bullets motivated us. I have told my players to go fight and get positive results. It will be a tough match for both sides but since we are in the same league we can also get a win,” said Kenyatta.

After their Caf club football exploits, local champions Tusker and Gor Mahia resume their Football Kenya Federation Premier League schedules on Wednesday when they play newbies FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks respectively. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.