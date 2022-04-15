Tusker, Gor renew rivalry in Narok

Just a week after sharing spoils in a match marred by chaotic scenes, defending champions Tusker and Gor Mahia clash again in Football Kenya Federation Premier League at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok on Saturday.

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will be out to stretch their 10-point lead as they host Sofapaka at their fortress, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Homeboyz have 53 points from 25 matches and should they carry their big lead into the last five matches, they will have one hand on the title.

Ulinzi Stars will host Nairobi City Stars at Ulinzi Stars Complex which was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday while on-form AFC Leopards host relegation-threatened Wazito at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday.

Gor Mahia's tie with Tusker last weekend at Thika Sub County Stadium had a dramatic ending after Fifa referee Anthony Ogwayo ruled out late goals by Benson Omalla and Jackson Macharia for K’Ogalo and the brewers respectively.

Tusker are on 43 points with nine matches to go, one above Gor Mahia who are also looking to reclaim the title they lost to the brewers last season. The brewers have conceded only 14 goals, the least in the league as custodian Patrick Matasi has been in superb form.

Other than Homeboyz who have lost only twice, Gor holds the second most impressive record as they have lost only four matches this season.

Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua leads Tusker scoring chart with eight goals while George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has scored seven for K’Ogalo.

Tusker’s highly rated midfielder Eric Zakayo told Nation Sport that their focus is on Saturday’s game and not last weekend's events. Zakayo however called on the referees to ensure fairness in officiating as the title race gathers pace.

“The game is a tough one considering both teams are out to cut Homeboyz lead at the top and are separated by just a point. We hope this time it will be peaceful and the best team will win. As Tusker, we are not yet out of the title race and our aim is to catch up with Homeboyz,” said Zakayo who has seven assists to his name and three goals this season.

Sofapaka faces an uphill task to beat Homeboyz at Bukhungu where the leaders enjoy a near perfect record.

Batoto ba Mungu had to come from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Homeboyz last week at the MISC Kasarani Annex in a match where Coach David Ouma lamented over poor officiating.

Homeboyz are charging towards their first ever title and have only lost to newbies FC Talanta and Bandari this season. Coach Bernard Mwalala in his last post-match address, set his team a target of winning all their five home matches to secure the title.

Homeboyz have dominated this fixture having won four out of the past five meetings. Yema Mwana and David Okoth are leading scorers for Homeboyz and are tied at eight goals.

On the other hand, forward Joe Waithira leads Sofapaka’s scoring chart with nine goals, just two shy of top scorer Derrick Otanga of KCB. The bankers host Kariobangi Sharks in the reverse fixture at MISC Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

Mathare United's survival chances will diminish if they lose to Vihiga Bullets on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in an early kick-off match.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Bidco United (Thika)

Talanta v Kenya Police (MISC Kasarani)

Ulinzi Stars v Nairobi City Stars (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Gor Mahia v Tusker (William Ole Ntimama)

Sunday

Vihiga Bullets v Mathare United (Bukhungu, 1pm )

Bandari v Nzoia Sugar (Mbaraki)

KCB v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Annex)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Sofapaka (Bukhungu)

Monday