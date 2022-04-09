Tusker, Gor cancel out in violence-hit Thika encounter

Football Kenya Federation Premier League defending champions Tusker settled for a barren draw against Gor Mahia in a violence- marred encounter at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

Last season’s runners-up KCB came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex in a match where bankers forward Derick Otanga netted to become the league’s leading goal scorer with 11 goals.

In 1pm kick-off in Thika, Bidco United left it late to force a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers while league returnees Kenya Police and newbies FC Talanta also battled to a one-all draw at MISC, Annex ground.

Tusker dictated proceedings, but missed a couple of chances.

Midfielder Apollo Otieno came closest, his shot hitting the woodwork in the 58th minute with Gor Mahia custodian Gad Mathews well beaten.

However, the game had a nasty ending as K'Ogalo fans caused chaos after Benson Omalla’s goal was ruled offside after he found the back of the net from a rebound in the 88th minute.

The rowdy fans threw missiles on to the pitch and threatened to storm the field. The fracas lasted for about 10 minutes before the game resumed.

Jackson Macharia’s goal in time added time (93rd minute) for Tusker was also ruled out for offside.

Tusker players protested the decision as chaos reigned on the stands forcing the referee to end the match.

“Our goal was legitimate and this raises a lot of questions on the level of officiating. This is a game we should have won if our goal was not disallowed," Gor Mahia coach Andrea Spier told Nation Sport.

The brewers are second on the league table with 43 points, nine points behind Homeboyz while Gor are third on 42 points.

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz play Sofapaka at MISC, Annex pitch on Sunday.

Otanga’s goal for KCB in the 81st minute saw him take his tally to 11 goals and overtake Clifton Miheso of Kenya Police who has bagged 10.

Steve Otieno had scored a brace for Sharks in the first half before second half substitute Henry Onyango, who came in for Simon Abuko, reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute.

KCB are sixth on 39 points with nine games left while Sharks are a point behind them having played 25 matches. Still recovering from a 3-0 thumping at the hands of AFC Leopards, Police took the lead through midfielder Duncan Otieno’s strike in the 66th minute.

However, the law enforcers were denied maximum points when FC Talanta forward Brian Yakhama, who was barely two minutes on the pitch, headed home from Rogers Obworia's corner in the 88th minute.

Kenya Police are 11th on 29 points from 25 matches while FC Talanta are ninth on 33 points having played the same number of matches. FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta praised his charges for fighting to hold Kenya Police.

“I can call it a 50-50 contest because not so many scoring chances came by. Conceding the goal awakened us and my players did well to push for the equaliser. Our focus switches to the next match against Wazito but there are areas like our attack which we need to sharpen,” said Kenyatta.

In Thika, Brian Nyakan connected to evergreen Stephen Waruru’s free kick in the 90th minute to cancel out Brian Otieno's close range strike for Posta Rangers in the 36th minute.

Both Waruru and Nyakan were introduced in the last 10 minutes of the game by coach Anthony Akhulia and their impact on the game was telling.

Saturday results

Kariobangi Sharks 2-2 KCB

Tusker 0-0 Gor Mahia

Bidco United 1-1 Posta Rangers