Tusker enjoy clean bill of health ahead of Zamalek clash

Twelve- time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker have welcomed back all players who were injured ahead of this weekend's Caf Champions League first round clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Coach Robert Matano told Nation Sport that they have intensified their preparations for the first leg as they look to beat the five-time Egyptian Premier League champions who have dominated the continental scene for years.

Among the players who were injured and missed the shock 1-0 loss to a young AFC Leopards side at Thika Sub County Stadium last month are Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua, custodian Emery Mvuyekure, defender Eugene Asike, Charles Momanyi, Teddy Osok, Ugandan Deogratious Ojok, Hillary Wandera, and Clyde Senaji who was withdrawn in the 30th minute.

“All our players are back and I have good depth for our match against Zamalek. For now we are continuing with our preparations having welcomed back our players who were with the national team in the World Cup qualifiers,” Matano told Nation Sport.

Zamalek, who have in recent times been hit by financial constraints, are expected in the country on Thursday ahead of the Saturday clash.

The Egyptian side got a bye in the preliminary round due to their good performance in the past editions of the Champions League.

Tusker on the other hand edged out Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate after 1-1 draw away on September 11 and 3-0 triumph at Nyayo National Stadium on September 18.

The winner of the two-leg match will qualify for the group stage which comes with Sh55 million cash prize.

Zamalek emerged the runners-up in the Caf Champions League last year losing 2-1 to arch rivals Al Ahly while last season they crashed out of the competition in the group stage.

Zamalek have a good record in the continental stage having won the Caf Champions League five times, finished as runners-up thrice and won the Caf Super Cup four times.