Tusker enjoy clean bill of health ahead of Zamalek clash

Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates with teammate Erick Zakayo

Tusker FC forward Ibrahim Joshua (right) celebrates with teammate Erick Zakayo after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Super Cup match against Gor Mahia at Thika Stadium on September 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coach Robert Matano told Nation Sport that they have intensified their preparations for the first leg as they look to beat the five-time Egyptian Premier League champions who have dominated the continental scene for years
  • The Egyptian side got a bye in the preliminary round due to their good performance in the past editions of the Champions League
  • The winner of the two-leg match will qualify for the group stage which comes with Sh55 million cash prize

Twelve- time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker have welcomed back all players who were injured ahead of this weekend's Caf Champions League first round clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Nyayo National Stadium.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.