Tusker edge closer to coronation day, Western Stima relegated

Tusker are one match away from clinching the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

The brewers failed to wrap up the title on Wednesday after batting to a barren draw with Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in the penultimate round of the season.

Tusker, who are three points ahead of their only challengers KCB, were given some breathing space by the Bankers own failure to beat AFC Leopards in their league match at Thika Stadium also on Wednesday.

KCB threw away a half-time lead to draw 1-1 with Leopards, which now means they have to beat Nairobi CIty Stars by seven goals on the final day of the season and hope that the Brewers lose to Bidco United to win their maiden title.

Tusker on the other hand will need to avoid defeat to avoid late drama on the final day of the season and clinch their 12th league crown.

On the tail end of the table, Western Stima were relegated from the top tier after losing by a solitary goal to Wazito at ASK Nakuru Showground.

In Thika, KCB had taken the lead on 23 minutes through Samuel Mwangi but Leopards talisman Elvis "Machapo" Rupia replied for Ingwe in the 73rd minute to take his season tally to 17.

“Both teams had a good game and I’m happy with the result though we needed a win to seal the title. The title race is still in our hands as we head into our last match against Bidco United and I’m confident of a positive result,” said Matano after the match.

In the relegation battle, Stima’s fate is already sealed after Vihiga United and Mathare United won against Kakamega Homeboyz and Ulinzi Stars respectively.

Eric Otieno struck for Wazito in the 76th minute while John Mwangi's lone goal was enough to earn the Slum Boys 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

Vihiga United fought from a goal down to beat Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 at Bukhungu Stadium to book the promotion play off slot.

Sammy Sindani scored in the 45th minute to cancel out Fasanmi Kingsley's 15th minute opener for Homeboyz.

Lawrence Luvanda, who has so far scored seven goals for Vihiga, struck on the half hour mark and added the second from the spot in the 91st minute after Homeboyz custodian Geoffrey Oputi brought down youngster Stewart Omondi inside the box.

“I want to thank my players for fighting and we have finally avoided automatic relegation. It was a collective effort and with this momentum, I’m sure we will win the play offs and stay in the league next season,” said Vihiga tactician Mike Mururi.

Stima are still rooted at the bottom on 22 points while Vihiga and Mathare are on 26 and 27 points respectively. While Vihiga have ended their season and will participate in the promotion play off, Stima host Mathare in the last game with nothing to play for.

In other matches, Sofapaka and Bandari settled to a 2-2 at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Lawrence Juma scored his 18th goal of the season while Joe Waithera was also in the score sheet in the 64th minute for Batoto ba Mungu.

Roy Okal's own goal at the stroke of half time gave Bandari the lead before Keegan Zakayo scored in the 80th minute to salvage a point for the Dockers.