Tusker edge closer to coronation day, Western Stima relegated

Tusker striker Henry Meja.

Tusker striker Henry Meja (right) vies for the ball with Nzoia Sugar's Felicien Okanda during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Sudi Stadium on August 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • The brewers failed to wrap up the title on Wednesday after batting to a barren draw with Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in the penultimate round of the season.
  • Tusker, who are three points ahead of their only challengers KCB, were given some breathing space by the Bankers own failure to beat AFC Leopards in their league match at Thika Stadium also on Wednesday.

Tusker are one match away from clinching the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.