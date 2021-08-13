Tusker draw Alex Song's Arta Solar in Caf Champions League preliminaries

Kenya's representatives at the Caf Champions League, Tusker FC, have been drawn against Dijbouti's Artar Solar in the preliminary round.

Gor Mahia, the Betway Cup holders, have received a bye to the first round of the Confederations Cup where they will meet the winner between Atlabara from South Sudan and Ahly Merowe from Sudan.

The first leg of Champions League preliminary round will be played between September 10-12 with the second leg planned for September 17-19.

On the other hand, Gor will play the first leg of the Confederations Cup first round on October 15-17 and the second leg on October 22-24.

Tusker have an uphill task against the Djibouti side which is home to former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song.

While Tusker got the ticket to Champions League courtesy of being Kenyan league leaders by June 30, Arta won the Djibouti topflight league by amassing 46 points from 18 matches.

If the brewers beat Arta in the preliminary round, they will meet Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round with the first leg set for October 15-17 and the second leg between October 22-24.