Tusker draw Alex Song's Arta Solar in Caf Champions League preliminaries

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia, the Betway Cup holders, have received a bye to the first round of the Confederations Cup where they will meet the winner between Atlabara from South  Sudan and Ahly Merowe from Sudan
  • Tusker have an uphill task against the Djibouti side which is home to former Arsenal midfielder Alex Song
  • If the brewers beat Arta in the preliminary round, they will meet Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round

Kenya's representatives at the Caf Champions League, Tusker FC, have been drawn against Dijbouti's Artar Solar in the preliminary round. 

