Tusker down Mathare United to go top

Luke Namanda's second-half strike is all hosts Tusker needed to see-off Mathare United at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on Sunday to storm the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on 23 points.

Namanda's 78th minute goal helped the Brewers displace from top spot KCB, who have 22 points, with one game in hand.

The win was Tusker's seventh in 10 matches and fourth in a row, while for the "Slum Boys", who have four matches in hand, it was their fourth loss of the season. Mathare remained second from bottom on the log with four points.

"It is a good win because we came all out in the second half and managed to contain them. We lost some chances but the important thing is that we won," said Tusker's coach Robert Matano.

Both teams engaged in end-to -nd encounter, before Tusker's captain Hashim Sempala tested goalkeeper Job Ochieng in the eighth minute with a well worked free-kick, and moments later, the Ugandan missed the target with an ambitious drive from the right.

Mathare attempted to break from the right through James Kinyanjui, but his marker Erick Ambunya always kept him on check.

In the 16th minute, Henry Meja wasted a chance to take his goal tally thus far to six when his strike from the spot hit the crossbar, Mathare's defenders reacting fast to clear the danger.

Two minutes later, Tusker survived when goalkeeper Michael Wanjala reacted to par wide Daniel Otieno's left footed shot that was directed to the unguarded right side of the goalpost.

Muchiri thought he had placed the Brewers ahead in the 20th minute from a rebound, but the goal was canceled for offside. Kinyanjui was not lucky in the 28th minute after Tusker's goalkeeper Wanjala blocked his header.

Three minutes later, Otieno blazed over the crossbar from the spot. Mathare were awarded the penalty after Muchiri was adjudged to have handled the ball in his box.

Two minutes to the break, both teams still had a lot of work to do with Tusker's Meja side-netting, before goalkeeper Ochieng rose high to deny Muchiri from long range. Moments later, Tusker's goalkeeper Wanjala denied Norman Ochieng from a free-kick.

Tusker made a change at the restart, reserve goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure replacing Wanjala who suffered an injury.

They almost took the lead in the 48th minute, but Meja was denied by the foot of goalpost.

Moments later, Matano made two other changes bringing in David Majak and Faraj Odenyi for Meja and Apollo Otieno respectively.

Tusker, who were the stronger side in the early stages of the second half, were not lucky again in the 58th minute as Sempala's long range shot after Majak's free-kick was missed the target.

Namanda gave Tusker the deserved lead in the 78th minute with a low, left footed shot after substitute Majak found him with a shot cross.