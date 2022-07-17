Tusker defender joins Tanzanian Premier League side

Tusker defender Christopher Oruchum has joined Tanzanian Premier League side Namungo on a two year contract.

Oruchum, who is already in Tanzania, left the 13 time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions camp where his contract was suppose to end in September. He joined the club two years ago from AFC Leopards.

"I'm in Tanzania to join Naungo after flying from Nairobi on Sunday morning. Namungo will be my new home for the next two years and will strive to raise the bar high just as I did with Tusker," Oruchum told Nation Sport.

Namungo finished fifth in the Tanzanian league last season on 41 points, 33 below champions Yanga SC.

He has won back-to-back FKF-PL titles with the brewers and one Charity Trophy.

Just last month, Oruchum revealed that he had received offers from teams outside the country and was waiting for Tusker to give him a way forward on contract extension.

Oruchum was the most capped player in the top league last season having played 31 matches out of the maximum 33 and kept 19 clean sheets in the defence, also the highest in the topflight league.

He also had four assists to his name. Tusker in a statement wished Oruchum, fondly referred to as Professor, well at his new club.

"Tusker FC defender Chris Oruchum has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and is off to seek a new challenge. Last season, ‘The Professor’ was one of the strongest pillars of the team, having featured in 31 matches and kept 19 clean sheets. From Tusker FC, we wish The Professor all the best with his new challenge."