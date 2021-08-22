Tusker crowned FKF-PL champions

Tusker are the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

The brewers beat Bidco United 2-1 at Utalii grounds to take their tally to 65 points, three ahead of KCB who thrashed Nairobi City Stars 3-0 as the 2020/21 season concluded Sunday.

Rodgers Aloro scored the opener from the spot in the 23rd minute before Henry Meja doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute.

David Orem pulled one back for Bidco United but it turned out to be a consolation as Robert Matano's charges held on to claim their 12th league title.

Tusker players celebrate with the title after winning the 2020-21 FKF-PL on August 22, 2021 at Utalii grounds. Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group

Bandari finished third after beating Wazito 2-0 at Mbaraki grounds. Johanna Mwita and Umaru Kasumba scored a goal in each half with assists from William Wadri.

Outgoing champions Gor Mahia finished seventh on the standings on 45 points following a 2-0 defeat to Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka grounds.

Bandari FC's Johanna Mwita (centre) celebrates his goal against Wazito FC at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa during their FKF-PL match on August 22, 2021. Bandari won 2-0. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

Zoo Kericho and Western Stima have been relegated from the top-tier league, while Vihiga United will participate in the promotion/relegation play-off against the third placed National Super League side.

Ulinzi Stars completed their season on high note when they gunned down Posta Rangers 2-1 at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on Sunday.

However, it was the Rangers who hit the target first in the 38th minute through striker Eliud Lukuwam, whose sizzling shot inside the box beat goalkeeper James Saruni all the way.

Mike Bikokwa (left) of Ulinzi Stars vies for the ball with Michael Apudo of Posta Rangers during their FKF Premier League at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on August 22, 2021. Ulinzi Stars beat Posta Rangers 2-1. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The soldiers replied in the 53rd minute through Kenya’s Under23-striker John Kago, before the towering Oscar Wamalwa grabbed the winner in the 60th minute to send the soldiers into a celebration mood.

Acting coach Fredrick Ogot said the season has ended with a tough match as their opponents were a hard nut to crack.

“I’m happy I have held the fort well for head coach Benjamin Nyangweso and completed the league on a winning note,” said coach Ogot.

At Utalii grounds, FKF President Nick Mwendwa led a host of federation officials in handing the brewers the new league trophy which was shipped into the country last month.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda, coach Robert Matano and club captain Eugene Asike plus a host of fans,who donned the club's yellow jersey burst into celebrations as soon as the centre referee blew the final whistle.

The long-awaited moment came when captain Eugene Asike lifted the 24 carat gold-plated trophy after the players and the technical bench had been presented with their medals.

Matano, who was dressed in a black suit white shirt and maroon tie, has now won the league thrice with Tusker after lifting the prestigious crown in 2012 and 2016.

He walked into the pitch after the final whistle congratulating his players for a job well done over the season.

"'Well done guys. It has not been easy but I'm happy we have achieved it. Good job, you have done well," he said.

"It was a competitive season and we have accomplished our mission. Now we focus on Caf and rebuilding our squad for more titles next season," said an elated Matano in his post match interview.

Tusker leading goal scorer Henry Meja told Nation Sport that the season was worth it and promised to do even better next season as he looks to play professional football abroad in the coming years.

"It feels wonderful to win my first league title as a youngster and also finishing as the club's top scorer on 11 goals. It was a good season for me and i anticipate even a better one next season," said 19-year-old Meja.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito bagged the golden boot with 24 goals.

AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia, who is believed to be headed to Ruaraka, followed with 17 goal, while Sofapaka's Lawrence Juma finished third on 16 goals.