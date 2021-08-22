Tusker crowned FKF-PL champions

Tusker

Tusker players celebrate with the title after winning the 2020-21 FKF-PL on August 22, 2021 at Utalii grounds.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo Abdulrahman Sheriff  &  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Rodgers Aloro scored the opener from the spot in the 23rd minute before Henry Meja doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute. 
  • David Orem pulled one back for Bidco United but it turned out to be a consolation as Robert Matano's charges held on for their 12th league title. 

Tusker are the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.