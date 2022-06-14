Tusker coach Matano: I am not resigning

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has insisted that he won’t be leaving the Ruaraka-side before the end of his contract.

He further clarified that he has one-year left on his deal with the newly crowned Football Kenya Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions.

The coach, who at the weekend threatened to leave the team, said he has not been approached by Kenya Police FC.

However, the veteran coach who at the weekend was quoted blaming an individual at the club for disrespecting him, admitted that a foreign club is interested in his services, but hasn’t started any negotiations yet.

“I have received this title with a lot of mixed feelings. I thank my players very much because they protected me. If it was not for the, I would not be here today. I’m happy to have proved his wrong,” Matano said on Sunday after Tusker beat Posta Rangers 2-0 in their final match at Ruaraka to win their 13th title.

The brewers won the title thanks to a four-goal advantage over Kakamega Homeboyz, after both teams finished on 63 points.

Matano has won the Kenyan Premier League title four times- Sofapaka FC in 2009 and thrice with Tusker (2012, 2021 and 2022).

In an interview with Nation Sport on Tuesday, Matano said he is busy preparing his team for next season.

Known to be a no-nonsense tactician, the former Railways FC, Kenya Pipeline, Sofapaka, City Stars and Ulinzi Stars coach has built several teams almost from scratch, developing youngsters and turning them into successful players.