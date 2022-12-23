Tusker coach Matano cools title talk as Nzoia rise again

Tusker coach Robert Matano has said it is too early to start talking about the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title despite his team's impressive start to the season.

The Brewers have had a blistering start to the 2022/23 season, winning their opening five matches. They have scored 10 goals and conceded thrice in the process.

"We still have 29 matches to the end of the season. Why would I say we will win the title after just five matches? This is football,” said the veteran coach.

Nzoia Sugar are second on the log on 13 points, while Kakamega Homeboyz and former champions Gor Mahia are third and fourth on 11 points and 10 points respectively.

Despite beating their would-be title rivals so far this term, Matano has called for caution.

Tusker on Thursday beat title-chasing KCB 2-1 in a tough league match at Kasarani Annex.

The brewers also beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in their league opener on November 19, then followed it with 4-1 thumping of Nairobi City Stars on November 21.

Tusker then stopped AFC Leopards and Bidco United by a solitary goal on December 4 and December 10 respectively before the midweeks win against KCB.

Despite losing 1-0 to Gor Mahia in their first game of the season on November 19, Nzoia Sugar which boasts of a talented squad with an average age of 21, have been convincingly winning their matches.

The Sugar Millers followed the loss against Gor with a barren draw against Bandari on November 26. They then recorded wins against Sofapaka (2-1), KCB (2-1), Nairobi City Stars (1-0) and on Thursday beat Mathare United 2-1.

“Most of these players are young and we signed them from local teams in Western. They are out to not only to show their talent but prove themselves even with the pressure which comes with playing in the top league,” said Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu.

The golden boot chase is also taking shape after every match with the trio of Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala, Nzoia’s Boniface Munyendo and Tusker's Deogratious Ojok all tied at the top with four goals. All the three scored in midweek matches.

Omala and Ojok have all netted their goals from open play while Munyendo has scored all four goals from the penalty spot.