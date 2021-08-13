Tusker close in on FKF-PL title after Homeboyz win

Tusker Friday opened a three-point gap at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds.

Their closest challengers, KCB lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Vihiga United at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County.

In the other match of the day, Kariobangi Sharks beat Nzoia Sugar 3-1 at the Thika Sub County Stadium to go fourth on 47 points same as AFC Leopards who have a superior goal difference.

With two matches to go, Tusker have ammased 61 points while KCB are second on 58 points.

Samuel Mwangi put the bankers a head in the 14th minute before Vihiga replied almost immediately in the 16th minute through Lawrece Luvanda's strike.

Coach Mike Mururi's side then dictated proceedings and got the second in 34th minute through Stewart Omondi to keep their relegation fight alive.

The result means relegation fight will go down to the wire since who Vihiga are now on 23 points, one ahead of bottom-placed Western Stima.

While Vihiga United have one match to go, Stima and Mathare United (24 points), who play away to Bandari on Saturday, have two and three matches remaining respectively.

Vihiga's last match is at home against neighbours Kakamega Homeboyz.

Defender Brian Eshihanda's own goal in the 38th minute and Mike Madoya's strike two minutes later sealed maximum points for Robert Matano's side who now have one hand on the trophy.

KCB have tough games AFC Leopards and league returnees Nairobi City Stars to play while Tusker have Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United to contend with.

"The remaining matches are still important and our focus remains winning them. The league is now ours to lose but we are not focussing on KCB. The pressure to perform is on us but I'm not even thinking about them. Today we played with confidence and collectively pushed for the goals," said Matano post match.

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti said laxity at the back cost them.

"We gave them spaces in our half and my defenders didn't mark them well. We also failed to press forward and wasted a few chances which came our way," said the former Kenyan international.

At Thika Sub County stadium, Kariobangi Sharks striker and leading scorer Erick Kapaito bagged a brace in the 2-1 over Nzoia Sugar.

Kapaito, who took his goal tally to 24, scored in the 15th and 33rd minutes while on-form Hillary Simiyu replied for the visitors to take his tally for the season to seven goals.

Peter Lwasa added the third in the 88th minute from Kapaito's assist to quash any hopes of a comeback for Ibrahim Shikanda's team.