Tusker close in on FKF-PL title after Homeboyz win

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia celebrates

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on August 7, 2021.  

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Their closest challengers, KCB lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Vihiga United at  Mumias Complex in Kakamega County
  • In the other match of the day, Kariobangi Sharks beat Nzoia Sugar 3-1 at the Thika Sub County Stadium to go fourth on 47 points
  • Defender Brian Eshihanda's own goal in the 38th minute and Mike Madoya's strike two minutes later sealed maximum points for Robert Matano's side who now have one hand on the trophy

Tusker Friday opened a three-point gap at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.