Tusker captain Sempala leaves the club

Hashim Sempala.

John Njuguna (left) and Elvis Nandwa (right) vie for the ball with Tusker captain Hashim Sempala during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Sempala has been instrumental for the brewers in the midfield this season as they close in on the league title.
  • “He has served us diligently and we will forever be thankful for his work and contribution to the success of the club. He starred for us as we won the double in 2016 and we have many other fond memories of his time with us. We wish him all the best in his career and his endeavours as well," added Aduda. 

Leaders Tusker will have to do without their captain Hashim Sempala in their six remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches after his two-year contract expired Tuesday. 

