Tusker captain Sempala leaves the club

Leaders Tusker will have to do without their captain Hashim Sempala in their six remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches after his two-year contract expired Tuesday.

The 11-time champions announced the exit of the Ugandan midfielder on their social media pages, thanking him for his "diligent service" to the team.

“We would like to confirm that our captain Hashim Sempala is leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract. The midfielder said his final goodbyes to his teammates after Tuesday morning’s training session,” said Tusker on their social media pages.

According to Tusker’s chairman Daniel Aduda, Sempala, 26, opted to leave the club for greener pastures.

“We want to thank Hashim for his services and what he has offered to the club. We had a mutual conversation where he informed us of his intention to seek greener pastures after the expiry of his contract and as a club we respected his decision,” said Aduda in the club’s statement.

The burly midfielder joined Tusker in 2016 from Uganda’s Bul FC.

He was part of the team that then bagged a double – the FKF-PL title and Gotv Shield Cup. But he ditched the club in 2019 for Gor Mahia after allegedly falling out with coach Robert Matano.

However, Sempala's stay at the 19-time Kenyan champions was short-lived, as he only spent about four months of the two-year contract that he had signed.

He returned to Tusker where he replaced Dancan Ochieng as the club’s captain.

Sempala has been instrumental for the brewers in the midfield this season as they close in on the league title.