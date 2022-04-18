Tusker captain Asike joins Swedish side

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker Monday announced the departure of their captain Eugene Asike, who is set to join Swedish topflight side IF Karlstad Fotboll.

Asike has had a decorated career in his six year stint with the club, winning two Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles and one FKF Cup title. Last season, he bagged the Defender of the Year award after a glittering season with the 13 time champions.

Club Chairman Dan Aduda, coach Robert Matano have praised Asike for his dedicated and steadfast service to the club and wished him well in his new club.

“We thank Eugene for his services to the club. He has been a loyal servant and a dedicated player since when he first moved here and we are happy for his progress. He has diligently led this squad as captain over the last three seasons and we truly appreciate his dedication,” said Aduda.

“He is a good player and that is why I made him my captain. I urge him to observe high standards of discipline because playing outside the country is a dream of every player and sometimes comes with its share of challenges. All the best to Asike," Matano told Nation Sport.

Asike’s last match for Tusker was the FKF Premier League tie against Vihiga Bullets in Nairobi where he unfortunately picked up an injury on his nose and had to undergo a minor surgery. The 28-year-old defender is already in Sweden to seal the move.