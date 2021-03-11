Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi is the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coach of the Month for January.

Kimanzi, who took over Wazito at the beginning of the current campaign, beat Tusker coach Robert Matano to the award after guiding the moneybags to five wins in as many matches in January.

The former Harambee Stars coach scooped the a ward after guiding Wazito to five wins in the month and became the second recipient this season after KCB coach Zedikiah 'Zico' Otieno.

He beat Tusker coach Robert 'The Lion' Matano who emerged second. Matano lead Tusker to four wins and one draw making Kimanzi record superior to his.

They opened the year with a 2-1 win over league returnees Vihiga United, beat AFC Leopards by a solitary goal. In the third and fourth matches, they came from behind to hit newbies Bidco United and Nzoia Sugar 2-1.

Wazito ended the month by beating Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal to maintain their perfect run.

Kimanzi said he achieved the success because of the dedicated playing unit and technical bench.

"It is not that I'm special but this success came as a result of the hard work and learning experience from the whole team. We pushed hard, looked at how other team played and put in tactical ways of wining," Kimanzi said after receiving the award at the club's training base at Marist International Institute in Karen on Thursday.

Matano's league leaders Tusker dropped points against Sofapaka in their 1-1 draw at Kasarani which made the difference in the award.

"It is a great honour for all of us as a team because it is an award for us all," Kimanzi .

"It was an in season on season preparation for us not easy for everyone, we had to push to some levels that even brought some injuries but because we had one thing in common we wanted to fight together and make sure we make ourselves to be another force. We've walked the journey together and now we are rewarded as a team," the former Harambee Stars coach added.

On his team's chances of fighting for the title this term, Kimanzi said that the struggles that defending champions Gor Mahia are going through are a testimony that anyone is capable of walking away with the title.

"Tusker at the moment, to be honest, they are the best team in the league. They are more fluent, winning without a lot of struggle. They seem to have discovered team balance which is working for them."