Tusker lager two strong for 'Batoto Ba Mungu'

Tusker Saturday returned to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Saturday following a 2-1 win over Sofapaka at Ruaraka grounds.

Earlier at the same venue, Mathare United shocked high-flying Nairobi City Stars 2-0 to enhance their chances of surviving relegation with three matches to the end of the season.

In Thika, Vihiga United who returned to the topflight league this season, were beaten 3-1 by AFC Leopards, compounding their relegation woes.

Ulinzi Stars played out a 1-1 draw with newbies Bidco United in an early kick-off at the same venue.

At Ruaraka, Tusker who are now on 58 points after 29 rounds of matches, had to come from behind to earn the much-deserved win.

Midfield maestro Lawrence "Lawi" Juma put 'Batoto ba Mungu' ahead in the 34th minute from the spot kick after Tusker's Michael Madoya had fouled Joseph Waithira inside the box.

Defender Rodgers Aloro replied for the Brewers in the 39th minute before Jackson Macharia scored the winner for coach Robert Matano's side from a close range shot in the 81st minute.

The win puts them a point ahead of second-placed KCB who host Gor Mahia in Thika on Sunday.

"The league is still in sight and this hard-fought win is well deserved. I have no pressure in the three remaining matches as my target is only to win them," said Matano.

The defeat leaves Sofapaka in 13th place with 33 points from 29 games.

On the other hand, Mathare United tactician Frank Ouna was over the moon as the Slum Boys triumphed over promising Nairobi City Stars who have now dropped to fourth position on 44 points with two games to go.

Evergreen Clifford Alwanga netted the opener in the 10th minute before Dan Otieno bagged his sixth goal of the season in the 69th minute to seal maximum points for the Slum Boys.

Mathare United have now amassed 24 points from 29 matches, three ahead of fellow relegation candidates Western Stima and four above bottom-placed Vihiga United.

While Mathare United have three games to play, Stima and Vihiga have only two matches after Saturday's fixtures.

"Our problem has been scoring and integrating experienced players like Alwanga has really helped us improve in our last two matches. This is a good win and with a game in hand compared to our close opponents, we are well positioned to stay in the league. The fight is however still on," said Ouna after the game.

Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni saved Peter Nzuki's penalty but the Bidco United captain scored from the rebound in the 54th minute to cancel out Mike Bikokwa 41st minute goal.

The soldiers are 10th on the log on 41 points while Bidco, who are in their maiden season in the top flight league are 11th on the table.

Leopards also returned to winning ways courtesy of goals from Harrison Mwendwa, Austin Odhiambo and Peter Thiong'o. Kevin Omondi scored a consolation goal for Vihiga United in the 75th minute.

The win lifts Ingwe to third position on 47 points with three games to go.

Saturday results

Bidco United 1-1 Ulinzi Stars

Sofapaka 1-2 Tusker

Mathare United 2-0 Nairobi City Stars