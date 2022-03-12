Sharks choke on Tusker's froth at Ruaraka

Tusker forward Ibrahim Joshua celebrates

Tusker forward Ibrahim Joshua celebrates after scoring against Kariobangi Sharks  during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno  &  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • At Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, last season’s runners-up KCB ended a five match winless streak with a 2-0 romp over Wazito
  • Joshua, a Tanzanian import struck at the half hour mark, the lone goal seeing Tusker cut Kakamega Homeboyz's lead atop the 18-team league to six points
  • It was the eighth league goal for Ibrahim, who has been leading Tusker's attack this season


Ibrahim Joshua's first-half goal Saturday secured champions Tusker a vital 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi. 

