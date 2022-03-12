Sharks choke on Tusker's froth at Ruaraka

Ibrahim Joshua's first-half goal Saturday secured champions Tusker a vital 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

At Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, last season’s runners-up KCB ended a five match winless streak with a 2-0 romp over Wazito.

Joshua, a Tanzanian import struck at the half hour mark, the lone goal seeing Tusker cut Kakamega Homeboyz's lead atop the 18-team league to six points.

Homeboyz, who clash with Bandari on Sunday at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa lead with 46 points, while the brewers are second on 40 points. Sharks are fifth with 33 points.

“We are very happy because we have been looking for those three points. It was a hard-fought win and we expected that. The league is a marathon so we have no pressure. We just need to be consistent in our wins,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Sharks’ coach William Muluya said: “Tusker were good defensively and we made a mistake by not going for the ball (leading to Tusker’s goal). Of course I am not happy with our recent run. Our main problem is playing without strikers because Felix Oluoch and Erick Mmata tend to pick injuries often.”

Sharks defence was on high alert in the opening stages of the clash, as the hosts piled pressure for an early goal.

It was a clear intent of the defending champions to avenge their 3-0 first leg loss to coach Muluya's side, who until this encounter had not won in their last three league matches.

Erick Zakayo tested Sharks' goalkeeper Brandon Obiero in the fifth minute, before Joshua flashed his effort across the face of the visitor's goal after being teed up by Zakayo.

The brewers, who were still in command of the match were forced to a change in the 25th minute after Shaphan Siwa picked up an injury. He was replaced by Shami Kibwana.

Sharks first shot on target arrived moments later when Douglas Mokaya well-taken effort from a free-kick from the right was gathered by Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

The champions finally found the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Ibrahim sneaked past Sharks' defenders to head home John Njuguna's cross from the left.

It was the eighth league goal for Ibrahim, who has been leading Tusker's attack this season.

Sharks introduced the duo of Tom Ateka and Steven Otieno for injured Samuel Olwande and Felix Oluoch at the restart.

Tusker survived on 51 minutes when Boniface Onyango whipped in a freekick at the heart of their box causing a scare.

Coach Matano then introduced Humphrey Mieno and Deogratious Ojok for Zakayo and Clyde Senaji respectively.

Despite Sharks putting up a spirited fight in the dying minutes of the match, they failed to find the equaliser.

At Kasarani, Derick Otanga put the bankers ahead in the 67th minute through a close range shot before Henry Onyango killed Wazito’s hopes of a comeback when he struck two minutes later.

This was the ninth goal for the red-hot Otanga who is now just a goal shy of leading goalscorer Clifton Miheso of Kenya Police who face Gor Mahia in Kisumu on Sunday.