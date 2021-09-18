Bring on Zamalek: Tusker proceed to Champions League first round

Tusker's Shami Kibwana, Apollo Otieno and Boniface Muchiri

Tusker forward Shami Kibwana (centre) celebrates with teammates Apollo Otieno (left) and Boniface Muchiri after scoring against Arta Solar 7 during their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shami Kibwana opened the scoring with a penalty in the fifth minute before Tanzanian striker Joshua Ibrahim doubled their lead in the 23rd minute through a header
  • Second half substitute Deogratious Ojok struck in the 75th minute to complete an emphatic win over Djiboutian champions
  • The win sees Tusker progress to the first round on 4-1 aggregate after 1-1 draw in first leg at Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City last weekend

Kenyan champions Tusker Saturday outclassed Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 3-0 in the second leg of Caf Champions League preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium to set a date with Egyptian giants Zamalek in October.

