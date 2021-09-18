Bring on Zamalek: Tusker proceed to Champions League first round

Kenyan champions Tusker Saturday outclassed Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 3-0 in the second leg of Caf Champions League preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium to set a date with Egyptian giants Zamalek in October.

Shami Kibwana opened the scoring with a penalty in the fifth minute before Tanzanian striker Joshua Ibrahim doubled their lead in the 23rd minute through a header.

Second half substitute Deogratious Ojok struck in the 75th minute to complete an emphatic win over Djiboutian champions.

The win sees Tusker progress to the first round on 4-1 aggregate after 1-1 draw in first leg at Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City last weekend.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said his side, which comprises 12 new players, have started to gel thus the superb performance against the Djiboutians.

"What we have been doing in training has reflected today. The new players are gelling well with the regulars in my squad. Our attackers were good and in my view, we would have scored more goals. They followed instructions and every one played his role," said Matano.

However, the 59-year-old tactician didn't comment much on the Zamalek tie, only saying his focus is now on the Tuesday Super Cup clash against Gor Mahia on Tuesday.

"We shall continue to work hard and when time comes we shall strategise how to tackle Zamalek. For now there are other fixtures in the league and Super Cup game against Gor and that is what we are focusing on," he added.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano issues instructions from the touchline during their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match against Arta Solar 7 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Arta Solar 7 coach Libiih Thomas didn't grant the media an interview after the match.

Kibwana, who was making his debut for the brewers after crossing over from Kakamega Homeboyz, scored from the spot in the fifth minute after Ibrahim was brought down inside the box by Arta Solar defender Fahmi Moussa.

Ibrahim, who also scored in the first leg, calmly headed home Jackson Macharia's cross in the 23rd minute of the game.

Just a minute after replacing Ibrahim, Ojok scored from close range after reacting fast to a loose ball in the box after Macharia's shot came off Muchiri in the 75th minute.

Former West Ham and Senegal striker Diafrah Sakho slid the ball past Tusker custodian Emery Mvuyekure in the 15th minute to score for Arta Solar but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Tusker will now host Zamalek on October 6 in the first leg of the first round before traveling to Egypt for the second leg on October 22.

The hosts began strongly and their efforts paid off after Joshua was fouled by Fahmi in the box for a penalty. A calm Kibwana slotted in the bottom right sending Arta Solar custodian Sulait Luyima the wrong way.

Arta Solar, under the tutelage of coach Libiih Thomas had their first chance in the game in the ninth minute, when former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Alex Song found Alain Traore with a cross but the Burkina Faso forward saw his effort go wide for a goal kick.

Sakho then won a ball inside the crowded Tusker box to score in the 15th minute but it was ruled for offside as As Arta Solar bench protested the decision.

The brewers responded shortly afterwards with an insurance goal after Ibrahim rose high to connect to Macharia's cross from the right with a solid header.

Tusker's Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates scoring against Arta Solar 7 during their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Muchiri would have made it 3-0 but the winger fired wide in a one-on-one situation with Luyima two minutes later.

His plea for a penalty at the half hour mark was also ignored by the referee after being fouled in the box by Arta's Mohammed Ahmed.

Thomas made the first substitution in the 32nd minute; Wais Doud replacing Ibrahim Ali Mohammed to stabilise the midfield where Tusker were having a field day.

Danny Nounkeu tested Mvuyekure with a powerful shot five minutes to the breather but it was parried and the rebound hacked clear by captain Eugene Asike.

Arta Solar made their second substitution in the 57th minute; Warsama Houssein replacing Sakho to reinforce their blunt attack.

Tusker continued their dominance in the game with Kibwana, Muchiri and Ibrahim troubling Arta's defence.

Matano made double substitution in the 70th minute; Shami and Senaji paving way for Humphrey Mieno and John Njuguna.

A Tusker fan celebrates her team's victory over Arta Solar 7 in their Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Four minutes later Ibrahim was withdrawn for Ugandan Ojok who went on to score the third for the brewers.