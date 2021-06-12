Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Turkana player dreams big with Kisumu All Stars

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • After watching Messi and Ronaldo play, I would be excited and swear to continue playing until such a time that  I would meet them and shake hands with them, striker says
  • Coming from a county known for harsh weather conditions, Emoni has proved to the world that nothing is impossible in the face of strong determination
  • Emoni dreams of playing at the international level but he believes in starting small and taking baby steps towards becoming a better football player
Turkana is yet to produce a top a team to play in Kenya’s top-flight league almost 60 years after the league was established.

