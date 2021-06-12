Turkana player dreams big with Kisumu All Stars

Turkana is yet to produce a top a team to play in Kenya’s top-flight league almost 60 years after the league was established.

However, Alfred Tanui Emoni hopes to prove that the occasional burst of talent from Turkana, Kenya's second largest county, will soon be regular.

In our continuing coverage on the status of sports in Turkana, we feature Emoni, a talented striker from Turkana who turns up for National Super League team Kisumu All Stars. He plays some 455 kilometres from home.

When Covid-19 pandemic struck, disrupting sports globally, it presented a lot of challenges to footballers. Like top leagues in other sports, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League calendar was suspended forcing him to retreat back home.

Coming from a county known for harsh weather conditions, Emoni has proved to the world that nothing is impossible in the face of strong determination. He is among talented youth from Turkana who are on their way to success in sports.

Nation Sport caught up with the 19-year-old footballer at the family home in Nakwamepii on the outskirts of Lodwar town in Turkana County.

Alfred Tanui Emoni of Kisumu All Stars plays keepy-ups at Nakwamekwi village in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

As we settle down for the interview, it’s evident that the ban on sports activities due to a surge in the number of new Covid-19 infections has affected him and his fellow footballers.

Talented youth from Turkana were particularly affected because of lack of support from the county government and the national government.

Christened “Koko” due to his love for Reggae music sang by Malian artiste Koko Dembele, Emoni dreams of playing at the international level but he believes in starting small and taking baby steps towards becoming a better football player.

Growing up in an area with harsh climate, Emoni has grown from strength to strength. His dream of boarding a plane to Europe after a brilliant performance in youth football tournament dubbed “Chapa Dimba na Safaricom” was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

He was born in Loima in Nadapal area of Turkana and moved to Lodwar after the death of his father. At Lodwar, he joined Nakwamepii Primary School and developed interest in football right from Standard Three.

He later joined Ortum High School where he sat his Form Four exams in 2018, then he continued playing football in Lodwar.

Alfred Tanui Emoni of Kisumu All Stars juggles the ball at Nakwamekwi village in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Due to his unique talent, he was popular with his play mates as well as the older boys who he had previously looked up to.

“My classmates used to fight for me to be in their teams because despite being a small boy, I was talented and had good techniques in ball control,” he reveals.

From a young age, he watched and admired football stars like Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

“After watching Messi and Ronaldo play, I would be excited and swear to continue playing football well until such a time that I would meet them and shake hands with them. It is a dream that I hope will come true one day,” says Emoni.

He was later recruited by local club Super United while in school, and he started training and playing in various tournaments.

Alfred Tanui Emoni of Kisumu All Stars wears his shoes during an interview at Nakwamekwi village in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Upon sitting his Form Four exams, he joined local football club known as Hillside. Later, he went for trials at Football Kenya Federation Division Two team Kakuma United. He started getting match allowances, which motivated him further.

“When I joined Kakuma United FC at the Kakuma Refugee Camp, I started getting allowances, something which made me happy because I could support my mother who was struggling back at home,” he says.

Emoli says that his mother was touched by his kind gesture and encouraged him to continue playing football.

In 2019, he travelled with his local team Hillside FC to Nairobi for friendly matches against Kariobangi Youth Football Club. His team lost but in a subsequent friendly against Gor Mahia Youth, he scored twice for his team which won 3-1.

Alfred Tanui Emoni of Kisumu All Stars explains a point during an interview at Nakwamekwi village in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He was convinced to join Gor Mahia Youth in Nairobi. It was his first time to stay in the city, and he struggled to adapt.

“Life was not easy. We faced many challenges. With my friends knowing that I was in Nairobi playing for Gor Mahia, they thought that my life was changing for the better but that was not quite the case. We were only being paid a match allowance of Sh300,” he adds.

The striker then played in the 2020 “Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom” tournament for Kapenguria Heroes. He emerged the regional tournament’s top scorer despite having failed to convert a penalty in the final against Laiser Hill Academy.

Alfred Tanui Emoni of Kisumu All Stars ties his shoe laces during an interview at Nakwamekwi village in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 19, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Being the top scorer in the tournament, he was keen to travel to Spain and to see the La Liga trophy but coronavirus pandemic struck just after he had secured travel documents.

“My good performance gave me a chance to travel to Spain. I had just started processing travel documents but the pandemic halted my dreams. I believe that one day it shall come to pass because I have been in discussion with my coach who said that the plans are still underway,” says Emoni who is a last born child in a family of four.

With an unemployment rate of over 55 percent according to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, Turkana youth hope that the government will one day wake up and realise the potential of sport in the county.

“Koko”, who is also a fan of Kariobangi Sharks forward Eric Kapaito, hopes to scale the heights of local football and play outside the country.

He is happy that sporting activities have resumed locally, and he is looking forward to a good season.

Silas Ekaru, one of his long-time friends, says that he is happy with the progress of Emoni in football.

“We have come from very far with my friend and when I see him progressing well in football, it makes feel good because he is like my brother and I know he will be able to play international matches in the near future,” says Ekaru.