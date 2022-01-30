Tunisia coach Kebaier sacked after Afcon exit
- Tunisia, the 2004 African Cup of Nations champions, lost 1-0 to 10-man Burkina Faso on Saturday in Cameroon.
Tunis, Tunisia
Tunisia head coach Mondher Kebaier was sacked on Sunday, the day after his side's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final exit to Burkina Faso.
Kebaier, 51, who had been in charge since August 2019, will be replaced by his 50-year-old deputy coach Jalel Kadri, the Tunisia Football Federation confirmed.
