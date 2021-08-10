Tuchel wants more silverware as Blues face Villarreal in Super Cup

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel kisses the trophy after winning the Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Chelsea have become accustomed to lifting trophies on an annual basis in nearly two decades since Abramovich took charge, Villarreal are aiming to back up their first ever piece of silverware when they beat Manchester United on penalties in Gdansk.
  • Unai Emery has now won the Europa League four times, but never won the Super Cup after his three previous successes with Sevilla.

