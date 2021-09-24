Tuchel's Chelsea out to continue dominance over City

Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on September 19, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Blues look well-equipped to end the season as English champions for the first time since 2017 after signing Romelu Lukaku to add a cutting edge to their attack
  • It is too soon to call the match at Stamford Bridge a title decider, but City boss Pep Guardiola will not want to leave London six points behind one of his main rivals
  • Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes Harry Kane is still getting up to speed after Euro 2020



London

